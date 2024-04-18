STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 0.86.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

