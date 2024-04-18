Steem Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Steem has a total market cap of $113.73 million and $9.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,028,324 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

