Steph & Co. Has $28,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Steph & Co. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $228.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.