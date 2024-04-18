StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

