SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.93.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $403.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

