Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $128.00 at Scotiabank

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.92.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $112.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $187,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

