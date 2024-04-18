Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Lessened by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $589,948,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX stock opened at $208.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

