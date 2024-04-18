Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,105,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,779,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.64. The firm has a market cap of $475.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

