Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $136.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.62.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

