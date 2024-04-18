The Rank Group’s (RNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

The Rank Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.90) on Thursday. The Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 60.40 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.04. The company has a market capitalization of £337.27 million, a P/E ratio of -360.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Rank Group news, insider Richard Harris acquired 43,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £29,385.53 ($36,581.02). 56.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

