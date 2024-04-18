The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492 in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMG opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.70. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

