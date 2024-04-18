The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is CapWealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 885,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,123 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 3.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $30,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.76. 2,885,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,059,368. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

