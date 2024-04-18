Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s previous close.
Thor Explorations Stock Up 4.1 %
LON THX opened at GBX 15.10 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.07 million, a PE ratio of 503.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.99. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.30).
Thor Explorations Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thor Explorations
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What’s Driving Tesla Lower Ahead of its Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.