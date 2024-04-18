Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s previous close.

Thor Explorations Stock Up 4.1 %

LON THX opened at GBX 15.10 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.07 million, a PE ratio of 503.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.99. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.30).

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

