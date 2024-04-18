Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. 13,246,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 29,125,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

