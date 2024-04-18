TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 83700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TNR Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$12.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at TNR Gold

In other TNR Gold news, insider TNR GOLD CORP. sold 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.