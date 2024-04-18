Traders Buy High Volume of Annovis Bio Call Options (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,923 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 118% compared to the typical volume of 1,803 call options.
Several analysts have weighed in on ANVS shares. Brookline Capital Management cut Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.
NYSE ANVS opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
