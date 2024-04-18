Traders Buy High Volume of Annovis Bio Call Options (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,923 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 118% compared to the typical volume of 1,803 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ANVS shares. Brookline Capital Management cut Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the third quarter valued at $2,847,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANVS opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

