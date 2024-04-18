Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.71. 6,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $444.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

