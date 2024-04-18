TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $315,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,198.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,269.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,170.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

