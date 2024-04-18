TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

