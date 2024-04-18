Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

