U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Acquires $20,950.00 in Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $20,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 348,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
U.S. Gold Trading Up 1.0 %
USAU stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on USAU
About U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Gold
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- These are the Top 4 Stocks for Buybacks in 2024
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.