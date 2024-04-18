U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Acquires $20,950.00 in Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $20,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 348,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

U.S. Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

USAU stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Gold by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Gold by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on USAU

About U.S. Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.