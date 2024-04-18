United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $70.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Trading Up 17.4 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 40.50%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.