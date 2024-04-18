United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $544,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.