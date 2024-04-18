USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $381,922.34

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001327 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $91.98 million and $381,922.34 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,115.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.19 or 0.00771458 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00038805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00105700 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013207 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

