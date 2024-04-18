VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 774,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 449,168 shares.The stock last traded at $25.43 and had previously closed at $25.45.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

