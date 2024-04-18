Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438,307. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

