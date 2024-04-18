Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Trimmed by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 6.4% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $17,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $57.27. 210,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,051. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.