Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $466.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $498.00 to $466.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $429.45.

VRTX stock opened at $393.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $316.43 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.76. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

