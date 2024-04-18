Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Up 10.5%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 582,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 652,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$102 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

See Also

