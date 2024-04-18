Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.
