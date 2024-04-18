WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $507,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE PG traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.75. 2,062,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,568. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.