WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Increased to $9.25 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.75 to $9.25 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.04.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WT opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.49. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $26,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $103,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $3,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,091,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.