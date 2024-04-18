WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Jessica Glew Buys 10,094 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOTGet Free Report) insider Jessica Glew acquired 10,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$11,709.04 ($7,554.22).

WOTSO Property Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About WOTSO Property

(Get Free Report)

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT)

Receive News & Ratings for WOTSO Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOTSO Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.