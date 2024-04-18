WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Jessica Glew Buys 10,094 Shares of Stock

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Glew acquired 10,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$11,709.04 ($7,554.22).
WOTSO Property Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About WOTSO Property
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WOTSO Property
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- These are the Top 4 Stocks for Buybacks in 2024
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for WOTSO Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOTSO Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.