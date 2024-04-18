Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.97. 467,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.80. The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

