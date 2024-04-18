Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $24.09 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $24,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $193.40 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $193.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

