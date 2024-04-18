Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $25.44 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $25,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

