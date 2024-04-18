Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $26.36 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $208.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

