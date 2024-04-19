ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Trading Up 3%

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 8,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 110,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

