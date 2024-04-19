Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $150.30 and last traded at $151.82. 21,791,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 73,903,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $240.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

