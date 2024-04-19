Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,721. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.00.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

