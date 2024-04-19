AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.9%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 56,368,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 32,633,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

