Barclays Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $64.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

RRR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,641. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.06. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,839 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,135,000 after purchasing an additional 962,841 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $40,331,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $23,794,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,897,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

