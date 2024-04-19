BMO Capital Markets Boosts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$10.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIL. Desjardins dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.42.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00. In other news, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00. Insiders sold 418,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,578 over the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.