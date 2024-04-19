Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading 3.8% Higher

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.46. 103,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 769,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $924,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

