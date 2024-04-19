Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their under review rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Horizonte Minerals Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of HZM stock opened at GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Monday. Horizonte Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 172 ($2.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.06.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

