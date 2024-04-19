Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their under review rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Horizonte Minerals Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of HZM stock opened at GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Monday. Horizonte Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 172 ($2.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.06.
About Horizonte Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizonte Minerals
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.