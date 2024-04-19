CIBC Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$57.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.77.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.8 %

PPL traded up C$0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$48.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,000. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$48.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In other news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.