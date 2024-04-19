Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.