CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,771,000 after purchasing an additional 577,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CME Group by 992.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,508,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.70.

CME Group stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.63. The company had a trading volume of 129,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,534. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

