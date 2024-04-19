Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.40.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.07. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.