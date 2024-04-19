Davidson Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $156.87. 1,849,417 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

